COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter is running an adoption special until the end of July, as the shelter is near capacity.

The dog shelter says they will waive all adoption fees for dogs older than 7 months, making the adoption price $18.

Some of the dogs at the shelter are strays that came in around the Fourth of July weekend.

The shelter is also in need of “Kong” and “Nylabone” brand toys.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter is located at 4340 Tamarack Boulevard, Columbus.