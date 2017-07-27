Gateway Film Center named coolest theater in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Gateway Film Center is being called the coolest movie theater in the state.

Cosmopolitan recently featured an article naming the coolest movie theaters around the country.

The Gateway Film Center on N. High Street got the nod in Ohio for its “varied lineup of mainstream movies, independent, and foreign films; plus, it has a well-stocked bar and hosts special events like movie marathons and sing-alongs.” 

Tickets for movies at the Gateway Film Center range between $5 on Super Tuesdays, to $20 for National Theater Live.

On July 30, the theater will be holding a Harry Potter Birthday Bash, featuring a costume parade and the extended cut of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

To see the rest of the coolest theaters in the country click here: The Coolest Movie Theater in Every State

