Glatfelter announces 120 layoffs in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Global paper supplier Glatfelter is shutting down some operations in its Chillicothe factory.

According to a press release from the company, 50 hourly positions and 120 salaried positions will be affected.

The shutdown of Paper Machine 24 (PM24) will happen by the end of September at the plant. The PM24 shutdown will remove 80,000 tons, or 10 percent, of capacity fromt he Specialty Papers Business Unit, the company said.

Glatfelter cited cost-saving measures for the reason PM24 is closing.

“Our continuous improvement initiatives in recent years have improved paper machine productivity and efficiencies across Specialty Papers’ asset base. These improvements, combined with the market weakness, have eliminated the need for the capacity from the PM24 machine,” said Tim Hess, Senior Vice President and President, Specialty Papers Business Unit. “We appreciate everything our employees have done to help us compete successfully in our markets, and we are committed to assisting affected employees and their families during this time of transition.”