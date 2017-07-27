Governor John Kasich tours Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Governor John Kasich toured the state fair Thursday, just a day after a deadly ride accident.

Governor Kasich kept a brisk pace as he walked through the fairgrounds. Along the way, he made many stops to talk to people who came out.

“Maybe all of us need to take a deep breath even today and think about how we treat others, that’s always been my message and it will continue to be, thank you all for coming, I’m going to take a tour; there will be some questions, look, I’ve said all I have to say today,” Kasich told reporters as he started his tour.

Kasich was determined to demonstrate that everyone can still enjoy the fair despite Wednesday night’s tragedy.

The governor made time to meet with fairgoers of all ages. He talked about a number of things, including religion and sports. He sampled food from Schmidt’s and saw some of the amazing things you can do with butter.

Kasich even took a moment to recognize John Steinberger for his decades of work with 4-H.

During most his tour, people were having a good time, enjoying themselves and even dancing.

One small portion of the tour was somberly quiet, as he passed the Midway with the rides idle beside him.

Governor Kasich finished his tour in the butterfly house. He was unable to coax one of the monarchs onto his hand. He says they are a little jumpy this year.