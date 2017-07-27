Kindred Hospital Central Ohio announces closure, loss of 111 jobs

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) – A transitional care hospital in Mansfield announced Thursday that it is closings its doors in the coming months.

Kindred Hospital Central Ohio will close by September 30, Kindred Healthcare announced.

According to the company’s website, Kindred Hospital provides long-term care to patients with chronic and complex medical problems. An average stay is between 25 and 30 days.

As of Thursday, the hospital is no longer accepting new admissions.

In a statement, the company said:

Kindred Healthcare made a strategic decision to consolidate its long-term acute care hospital services in Ohio and will not be renewing its lease for Kindred Hospital Central Ohio. As a result, Kindred Hospital Central Ohio has stopped accepting new admissions. If any patients need continued care after the hospital closes, please be assured that we will take every step necessary to help them in relocating, including arranging for requested transfers and paying for any expenses. This decision has no impact on our other area Kindred services. Following the closure of Kindred Hospital Central Ohio, Kindred will continue to operate Kindred Hospital Dayton and Kindred Hospital Lima as well as home health and hospice services in the area.

According to documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the closure will result in the loss of 111 jobs.

Kindred Hospital Central Ohio is a 33-bed facility that leases space on the 5th floor of Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.