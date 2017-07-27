Man dies after scooter crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal scooter crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:24am, officers were called to the area of Brentnell Avenue near Argyle Drive on the report of a crash.

Police say Stephen D. Banks, 40, was driving a 2001 Yamaha scooter southbound on Brentnell Avenue when he traveled off the side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole and a tree.

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash, but say Banks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.