Manufacturer instructs ride operators not to run Fire Ball type rides

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) – The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, KMG International BV instructed operators of the Fireball/Afterburner and Move-it type rides to cease operation of the ride until further notice.

The instruction noted several models of the ride that the instruction does not apply to, including the Freak Out, Sicko, XXL, Revolution and the newer generation of Afterburner rides.

At least two other fairs said Thursday that similar rides will be dropped from their events.

The Indiana State Fair said Thursday it’s decided with North American Midway Entertainment to not operate the Fire Ball ride during the Aug. 4-20 fair in Indianapolis as the Ohio investigation continues.

Monmouth County, New Jersey officials say the company that operates its fair shut down “The Claw” on Wednesday night after learning the Fire Ball ride had malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

A state inspector on Thursday officially shut down “The Claw” ride and it will remain out of service until its manufacturer and inspectors give further guidance.

Full statement from KMG:

KMG PROJECT PLANNING Subject : Manufacturer statement on Fireball ride accident on Ohio State Fair Our reference : FRB24 (serial numbers 01 up to and including 39) Dear Mr./Mrs., On Wednesday July 26th, an accident happened at the Ohio State Fair on a KMG Fireball amusement ride. The ride is also known under the KMG name Afterburner or FRB24. In the accident a passenger carrying gondola detached from the supporting sweep arm. In the accident one person was killed and several other persons were injured. Our deepest sympathies go out to all who were involved or affected by this tragic accident. We are currently gathering information on the accident and investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident. Until further details are known, operators of Fireball/Afterburner (FRB24) and Move-it (MVT24/MVT32) type amusement rides are instructed to cease operation of the ride until further notice. This instruction does not affect the Freak Out (FRB16, all serials), Sicko (SCK24, all serials), XXL (all serials), Revolution (FRB32, all serials) and newer generation Afterburner rides (FRB24, serials 40 and up). We trust to have you informed sufficiently.