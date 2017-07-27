Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell

People say their goodbyes to Cena a 10-year-old black lab who was a military service dog before they leave for his last ride at the LST 393 in Muskegon, Mich., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Cena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer after owner U.S. Marine veteran Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung noticed he wasn't putting weight on his front left leg. (Joel Bissell/Muskegon Chronicle via AP)

MUSKEGON, MI (AP) — Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to salute and say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

Cena the black lab received a hero’s farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

U.S. Marine veteran Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung carries Cena a 10-year-old black lab who was a military service dog, aboard the LST 393 where he was put down on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. Cena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer after DeYoung noticed he wasn’t putting weight on his front left leg. (Joel Bissell /Muskegon Chronicle via AP)

Cena was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until his retirement in 2014. He then became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, Cena’s first wartime partner.

Cena was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

DeYoung organized the celebration for the dog. He says he wanted to take his dog on one last ride in a topless Jeep before Cena was put down. The Jeep was decorated and named “Cancer Response Team.”

