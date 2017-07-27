Monster spider named ‘Aragog’ terrorizes Australian couple

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WCMH) – An angry giant spider is on the loose on the Sunshine Coast of Australia.

Lauren Ansell tells the Sunshine Coast Daily she found the giant Huntsman spider crawling up the side of her home Sunday night.

“(The spider) was preventing us from using our BBQ,” Ansell told the Daily. “We made it unhappy as we tried to move it so we could cook.

She says efforts to move the spider only made it angry.

“My partner was on the outside trying to cook our food. We didn’t want to kill it, but it didn’t like us for trying to move it along,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

At one point, they even tried holding their cat up to the spider through the window. The presence of the cat didn’t phase the spider.

She said the spider eventually ran off into her garden and she hasn’t seen it since.

Ansel named the spider Aragog, after the giant spiders that appear in the Harry Potter series.