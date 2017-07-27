Monster spider named ‘Aragog’ terrorizes Australian couple

By Published:

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WCMH) – An angry giant spider is on the loose on the Sunshine Coast of Australia.

Lauren Ansell tells the Sunshine Coast Daily she found the giant Huntsman spider crawling up the side of her home Sunday night.

“(The spider) was preventing us from using our BBQ,” Ansell told the Daily. “We made it unhappy as we tried to move it so we could cook.

She says efforts to move the spider only made it angry.

“My partner was on the outside trying to cook our food. We didn’t want to kill it, but it didn’t like us for trying to move it along,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

(Lauren Ansell)

At one point, they even tried holding their cat up to the spider through the window. The presence of the cat didn’t phase the spider.

She said the spider eventually ran off into her garden and she hasn’t seen it since.

Ansel named the spider Aragog, after the giant spiders that appear in the Harry Potter series.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s