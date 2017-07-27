Officer dies after shot multiple times in Indianapolis

By Published:
Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan. (From 2015 post on Southport Police Department Facebook page)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (AP) — A police officer died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Aaron Allen of the Southport Police Department was responding to a crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon when he was shot, Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told reporters at a news conference. Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital, Adams said.

“Shots were fired by one of the vehicle’s occupants, striking the Southport lieutenant,” Adams said.

Two other officers at the scene, including one who was off-duty at the time, returned fire, striking a person inside the vehicle, Adams said. That person and a second person injured in the crash were hospitalized and in custody with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

Allen was a six-year veteran of the Southport department and had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn said.

“Lieutenant Allen was a hard worker, and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life. Tragically, his was lost,” Vaughn said at the news conference.

Neighborhood resident Bryan McGary told WXIN-TV said the shooting was unusual for the area.

“It’s just hard to believe that this would happen here. I mean I’ve lived here since 1976 and we really haven’t had much. . We do have a lot of policemen in our area that live here so it’s just one of those things,” McGary said.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s