OSHP identifies victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

The following people were injured and taken to area hospitals:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Several victims remain hospitalized after the accident.

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, you can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614- 799-6633.

UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol initially identified the victim killed in the accident as Tyler Jarrett but it has since been corrected.