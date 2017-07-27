‘Pacman’ Jones accepts suspension, tears up over Bengals owner’s support

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones walks the field during organized team activities, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones accepted his one-game suspension for an offseason misdemeanor conviction, and he got emotional Thursday over the unwavering support he’s received from Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Jones is suspended by the NFL for the season opener as a result of his confrontation with a hotel security employee and an obscenity-filled tirade against arresting police officers. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge as part of an agreement, and other charges were dropped.

In his first public comments since the suspension, Jones accepted responsibility.

“I take all accountability for what I did and my actions and my words,” Jones said. “So I accept it, the one-game suspension. I’m ready to move on, man.”

The Bengals apologized publicly after Jones was arrested in January and video of his comments to police were released. But Brown stood behind Jones and decided to keep him rather than release him, which had been discussed in the front office.

Brown unwaveringly defended Jones during interviews at the team’s annual preseason lunch on Tuesday, saying the cornerback inspires him.

Several times on Thursday, Jones got emotional when Brown’s support was mentioned. He teared up and ended the interview when asked what it meant to have such strong support from the owner.

“Words can’t explain,” Jones said. “I can’t explain. I’m just deep from my heart that I have somebody that understands me as a person and that’s not quick to judge.”

Tearing up, he said, “See you all,” and he walked away.

Brown intimated to reporters earlier in the week that there was a discussion about releasing the cornerback after his arrest, but the owner was against it.

“We’ll see how it turns out in the end,” Brown said. “If it turns out well, then I’ll be pleased. If it doesn’t, then blame me.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s