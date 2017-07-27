FOLEY, AL (WCMH) — A new theme park that just opened in in Alabama has some people upset that they won’t get a chance to check out the new rides.

OWA has height and weight limits not just for children but also for adults.

According to a description entitled “Guests of Larger Size” on it’s website, OWA says guests of certain body proportions may not be able to get on some of the park’s rides. The policy says, in part:

“This may apply, but is not limited to, guests who exceed 6’2” or those who exceed 225 pounds, have a 40” waist line or 52” chest, or females who exceed 200 pounds or wear a size 18 or larger.”

“I think it’s bogus man because I’ve got friends that are over six, two. I’m Five, eight. I mean, it’s bogus to me,” Tyson Eaton told WLOX-TV. “If you want money, you’ve got to bring it down here. Let’s do this the right way.”

PHOTOS: OWA Amusement Park View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

“He’s 6-foot, 8 inches tall. I’m at least 6-foot, 1 inch. We have a 13-year old who’s about 5-foot, 7 inches tall. But she’s over the weight restriction limit. So it’s kind of confusing whether any of us could ride,” Kayla Gartman told NBC affiliate WPMI.

In a statement issued to NBC4 sister station WKRG, OWA says it’s just tying to make sure all passengers are safe.

“Guests must be able to utilize all safety restraints and devices as designed by the manufacturer. Guests must have the ability to maintain the proper upright position and riding posture during the entire ride operation. Due to manufacturer requirements of the rider restraint systems, guests of particular body types, may not be accommodated on some of our rides. Safety is the number one concern.”

Most theme parks have some sort of height or weight restrictions on their rides, including the rides at Cedar Point and Kings Island.