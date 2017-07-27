Several victims of Ohio State Fair ride accident remain hospitalized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Following Wednesday evening’s ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair that killed an 18-year-old man and injured at least seven others, at least four of the victims remain hospitalized as of the late Thursday morning.

Three victims being treated at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center have all undergone surgery and Dr. David Evans tells NBC4’s Matt Edwards that all three will require more surgery, as well as rehab due to the injuries. Evans says one victim is an adult teenager, another in their 20’s and the third in their mid-40’s. One victim is in serious condition while the other two are in critical condition. All three are expected to be held for treatment for at least a week and possibly longer.

Of the three victims transported to Grant Medical Center, two have been released and a third remains hospitalized in critical care.

NBC4 has reached out to the proper parties to find out more information on the seventh victim’s status.