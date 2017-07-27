Teen with autism gets to be a National Guard pilot for a day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a chance to get an inside look at being a pilot. The Pilot For a Day program began in 2014 and it gives a deserving child a chance to experience what it’s like to be part of our military.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old with autism fulfilled his dreams of becoming a pilot.

The 121st Air Refueling Wing, part of the Ohio National Guard welcomed Chase Fulmer as an honorary pilot for the day.

Natalie Fulmer is Chase’s mother and was thrilled to watch her son fulfill his dream.

“Since chase was a toddler he’s loved aviation and his father would take him to the airports to watch the planes land and take off and I carried on the tradition after his father passed away,” said Natalie. “He’s been talking about this for weeks. He set his alarm two days ago so we would be ready to go first thing this morning.”

Fulmer's mother says her son has autism, doesn't know what his future looks like or what career he will have just that he loves airlines and aviation making this an especially important day.

“I’m so just as a mom to see the excitement on his face and the joy and happiness,” said Natalie.

Natalie Fulmer says Chase’s father would be so proud.

“He’s probably looking down smiling because he knows how much chase loves airplanes,” she said.

Chase Fulmer was given his very own uniform and he saw first-hand everything up close, including safety techniques and survival skills. He even learned how to fly a plane inside a simulator.

As a mother, it made Natalie Fulmer so proud to watch her son enjoy the entire day.

“It’s so special and he’ll remember this for many years to come. It’s been an amazing day,” said Natalie. “I’m so grateful for the experience, we’re treated like family here. I wasn’t expecting the whole roll out, it’s positively affecting him and our family and we’re so grateful for the experience.”