Thief steals 94-year-old man’s custom tricycle

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – When a thief made off with a motorized tricycle, he stole much more than a smart way to get around. He stole an elderly man’s independence.

The trike is his only means to run errands and keep him living in his St. Petersburg home.

“If I lose my trike, I’m a prisoner here and I can’t buy my groceries,” says 94-year-old Richard Griffin.

Security cameras were rolling when a thief took the tricycle outside of a CVS store while Griffin was shopping inside.

“I use it to buy my groceries. So it is my lifeline. It’s that important,” said Griffin.

He buzzes along the bike lanes and sometimes the street, limited by the batteries and shying away from heavy traffic.

At the CVS, Griffin took the key and went inside. In the video, you can see the thief struggle to move the heavy trike.

This is the third trike stolen from Griffin. Thieves took two others from his front porch.

“You know, whatever he can get out of it, he won’t worth the damage he causes,” said Griffin.

Police worry the thief may have dumped the trike after realizing he can’t pawn it.

Griffin really wants it back.

“I feel so free because otherwise, I have to depend on friends or family to get my groceries for me,” he said.

When asked if he has a message for the thief, he responded: “I feel like knocking his head off. I won’t talk to him.”