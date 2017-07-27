Three-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

By Published:

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning.

She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

She told rescuers that she didn’t know where the other boy was.

According to Newsday, Melville Assistant Chief David Kaplan says four firefighters went into the murky pool water and removed the second child.

The boys were rushed to Plainview Hospital, but could not be saved.

Spokeswoman Andrea Mineo says the hospital “worked feverishly for a different outcome.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s