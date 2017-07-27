PERTH, Australia (WCMH) — Twin sisters in Australia are hoping to share the experience of pregnancy together with the same man.

Anna and Lucy DeClique, 32, have already spent more than $200,000 on plastic surgery to look alike, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, they say they want to marry Ben Byrne, the man who both of them have been dating for several years. They also want to have children at the same time, sharing the experience as they share everything else.

“We want to experience pregnancy together, it’s such a beautiful thing,” they said. “We want our bodies to look the same because we’re so close, we always want to be together and do the same.”

The twins admitted that it may be difficult to get pregnant at the exact same time.

As for their critics, the twins say they are just doing what makes them, and their partner, happy.

“That’s the way we want to live our life,” they said. “We’re so happy that we found a guy that we love and he just cherishes us and loves us for who we are. This relationship is beautiful. Ben has spoken to us about kids and he’s so good with kids. We think he’ll be an amazing father.”