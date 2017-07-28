120 high-paying paper mill jobs eliminated in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — More than 100 high-paying jobs are being eliminated by a major employer in Southern Ohio.

The fourth largest employer in Ross County is eliminating more than ten percent of their local employees, and local experts said that means a big financial hit for the area and those families. A total of 120 positions will be cut.

Philip Butchers spent 41 years working his way up the ladder, at the then owned Mead Paper plant. His brother and uncle both spent their adult working years at the plant. He said his family has deep roots at Glatfelter Paper mill in Chillicothe.

”The paper mill gave not only me, but my entire family anything we really ever had. We are definitely a paper mill family,” Butchers said. When he started in 1972, Butchers said there were 3,700 employees and it is now down to around 1,000 people.

The company announced on Thursday, the elimination of 50 hourly jobs at the Chillicothe plant, and 70 salaried jobs eliminated between the Chillicothe plant and another in Pennsylvania.

”It is sad for the folks in the Chillicothe mill and the mill in Spring Grove, it is sad for the town, because Mead and Glatfelter have been such a huge part of this town for well over 100 years,” said Butchers.

“Over the past 40 years layoffs and plant closures, even when a given plant remains profitable has been a serious problem in southern Ohio especially around Ross County and Chillicothe,” said Dr. Richard Rooney, a retired area surgeon.

“Many community leaders and numerous committees have been working to finally achieve UNESCO World Heritage Designation for our Hopewell Culture Earthworks sites. It is felt that the impact from the increased tourism would have a dramatic positive effect economically which could never be taken away by the whims of Wall Street. I serve on several of these committees, and Gladfelter has been a responsible community participant,” Rooney said.

An expert estimates the local economy could lose several million dollars in payroll. The Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce President said technological changes are driving the job cuts.

”It is unfortunate that folks will be losing their jobs, you never want to hear people are going to be suffering and looking for employment, but it is technology that is changing,” said Randy Davies

Butchers, now retired, gives tours of the plant. ”Electronic substitution is killing the paper industry.”

A wave that he said is impossible to stop. Unfortunately these were jobs paying $50,000 or more with great benefits.

“Those employees are highly-educated, highly-skilled, very well trained and I don’t think they will have difficulty finding work somewhere else,” Davies said.

Both local men NBC4 spoke with said Glatfelter is doing what they can to stay vibrant in today’s economy, like changing from coal to natural gas power plant and becoming more efficient with the paper plants.

The company emailed NBC4 this statement:

“The supply-demand imbalance in the printing and writing markets continues to put pressure on industry operating rates and selling prices. In light of the challenging market conditions, we must aggressively manage costs by eliminating capacity without impacting our ability to service our customers. While these are difficult decisions, we must take the actions necessary to strengthen our Specialty Papers business and position Glatfelter for long-term success,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.