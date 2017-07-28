After tragic accident, Ohio State Fair crowds begin to pick back up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a tragic ride accident on Wednesday and then rain on Thursday, it was a somber first two days at the Ohio State Fair.

But, on Friday crowds started to pick back up again. People at the fair haven’t forgotten about what happened, but many said they felt it was important to come out to support the community and the great state of Ohio.

“It’s still a great place to be,” said Kirby Reed. “It’s the Ohio State Fair.”

For many people, the fair is an annual summer celebration of fun, family and food.

“Pretty much it’s a tradition. We diet just for this,” said Marion McDonald. “Just eat together, have some fun. There’s multiple activities for anybody, depending on what you like.”

Most of the rides are still shut down, but it isn’t turning these families away.

“There’a a lot of educational things, a lot of family oriented games and things you can do besides rides,” said Jenny Reed.

Micheal Milezzo from Brooklyn, New York came to visit family in Ohio and couldn’t pass up the chance to see the State Fair for the first time.

“Sometimes things do happen that you can’t explain, things do happen and it shouldn’t tarnish a thing that’s been around for so long for no reason,” he said. “I mean things do happen.”

Justin Ritter from Queens said they’re enjoying games, pork tenderloins and exhibits on agriculture.

“It’s something we can do to support Columbus and Ohio,” he said.

Tea Vendor from Cambridge, Ohio Paul German said business has been slow the last two days, but is starting to pick back up again.

“Today is much better and I’m hoping it gets better, especially with the rides opening,” he said. “Just come on out, because accidents will happen.”

“We’ve got to keep going, just got to keep going,” said German.