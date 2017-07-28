British man totals Ferrari one hour after buying it

By Published:

SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England (WCMH) — A man in England suffered only minor injuries when he totaled his Ferrari shortly after purchasing it.

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

That pile of melted rubble used to be a Ferrari.

According to CNN, one hour after buying the vehicle, the unidentified driver crashed on a British motorway.

South Yorkshire police say the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

The driver, who was nearby, only suffered minor bruises and cuts.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speeding was likely not a factor.

