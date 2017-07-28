Brother and sister roller skating duo kick it up a notch for AGT’s judge cuts round

(WCMH) — A brother and sister acrobatic roller skating team are pushing the boundaries for the judge cuts round of America’s Got Talent.

In a preview video released by the show, Billy and Emily England perform a variety of fast spinning moves with Billy twirling his sister around a small, round flat surface.

For their last trick of the act, Billy twirls Emily around while only holding onto her with one hand. Emily is holding onto Billy’s beard.

“Me and my brother have been roller skating since we were six years old,” Emily said during the audition round.

“Our mom got us roller skates just to get us out of the house,” said Billy. “When it was raining, she used to take all the furniture out of the kitchen so we could use it as a skating rink.”

Billy and Emily are originally from England, but now live in Las Vegas.

They passed their audition round with a unanimous vote of judges Heidi Klum, Mel B., Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

“What just happened?!” Mel B. said during the audition round. “Seriously. The speed of everything. That was just crazy, but crazy good.”

This isn’t their first time performing on a “Got Talent” show in front of Simon Cowell. Two years ago, Billy and Emily were semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent.

“What you did when I first saw you was good. This is even better,” said Simon Cowell.

Find out if they move onto the semi-finals Tuesday at 8pm on NBC4.