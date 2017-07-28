MOUNT AIRY, NC (WXII) — A mother in Mount Airy, North Carolina is worried about her son’s health after the 11-year-old boy accidentally stepped on a bag of syringes at a park while barefoot.

Heather Potts says it happened around 7 o’clock Monday evening when her son logan took off his shoes to run and feel the grass on his feet at Riverside Park.

On the way to the car he stepped on the bag of needles, with one of them poking him in the toe.

The family called police and Logan spent seven hours in the emergency room. Doctors took blood and put him on three different antibiotics. They’re now awaiting the results of blood tests.

Logan spent seven hours in the emergency room and underwent a series of tests and blood draws before being released with antibiotics.

Police haven’t been able to trace the needles back to anyone.