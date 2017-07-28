Columbus Police looking for missing 83-year-old man from east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for an 83-year-old man reported missing Friday.

Theodore Williams was last seen on foot in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South James Road around 2pm Friday.

He was reportedly wearing a black button-down shirt with a red undershirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. He is 5’6″ and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

