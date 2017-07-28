Coroner releases preliminary autopsy for teen killed at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Corner has released a preliminary autopsy report for Tyler Jarrell, who died Wednesday after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

The report lists “blunt force injuries of the head, trunk and lower extremities” for his cause of death, according to Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz. The death has been named an accident in this preliminary report.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.