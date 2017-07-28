COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One local defense attorney is accusing jurors of stealing oxycodone pills doing during a recent drug trial.

Attorney John Moore says his client did not get a fair trial and wants to know how 71 oxycodone pills went missing from a jury deliberation room.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says those pills seemed to go missing overnight.

“They were in a manila envelope that was probably 4 inches by 10 inches and they were mixed loose in this envelope,” he said.

“There are no cameras in the jury room. There are surveillance cameras in the hallway outside of it, and the prosecutor who handled the case took the drugs from the courtroom after they were provided by the bailiff to a secure room that’s locked overnight.”

In addition to the pills, O’Brien adds there were several pieces of evidence jurors asked to see during their deliberations – including a backpack, photographs, a pound of heroin, and meth.

In a release, Moore says the pills were stolen by one or more members of the jury.

“At the present time the sheriff’s office is investigating and is going to look at all options or angles but there’s no indication or evidence to support a claim that one of the jurors took it as the defense attorney has claimed,” he says.

“It’s going to be our position that this does not have anything to do with the conviction that was returned because it was alleged that months before he possessed these drugs there was plenty of evidence that the jury found him guilty. location of the 71 pills it doesn’t affect the verdict that was returned,” O’Brien said.

Attorney John Moore wants charges either dismissed or a retrial for his client.