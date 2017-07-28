Drugs, guns found in west Columbus raid overnight

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police, the Criminal Investigations Unit, and departments from neighboring counties all took part in a raid on Stevens Avenue early this morning.

Columbus Police Sergeant Shontay Boxill, who leads the Criminal Investigations Unit, says three residences on Stevens Avenue were involved, a duplex and a house across the street.

The raid was in response to complaints from neighbors about suspicious activity.

Inside, officials found roughly twenty people, as well as heroin, pills, marijuana, and a selection of guns.

They also found a safe in one of the residences. The Columbus Fire Department was called in so that the jaws of life could be used to remove the safe.

Boxill says at least half a dozen people, who were either taking part in a drug deal or had drugs on them at the time, are being arrested. There were kids inside one of the residences at the time of the raid. They are being released to their mother, who was present at the time but is not being taken into custody.

Officials say that during the operation, SWAT officers fatally shot a dog who was inside one of the residences. No one else was injured.