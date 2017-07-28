Family of teen killed on Ohio State Fair ride to file wrongful death suit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lawyers for the family of Tyler Jarrell says a wrongful death lawsuit is planned after the teen’s death earlier this week at the Ohio State Fair.

The law firm of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris has been retained to investigate the incident and file the lawsuit.

“Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock,” said Tyler’s mother, Amber Duffield. “We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”