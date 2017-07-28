Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the unnamed 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday afternoon asking for help. The boa constrictor was one of two snakes she’d rescued the day before.

Firefighters found the woman lying in the driveway of her home with the snake wrapped around her neck and biting her. A firefighter used a pocketknife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The woman had 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

Sheffield Lake is about 25 miles west of Cleveland in Lorain County.

