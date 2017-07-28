JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a fatal robbery that earned him $4.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Erron Markese Coleman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder.

He faces a possible life sentence. Authorities say 20-year-old Daniel Eugene Rowe was taking out the trash behind the Blind Rabbit whiskey bar in July 2015 when Coleman and another man attacked him.

Coleman was supposed to scare him with a gun while the accomplice grabbed the wallet, but Coleman ended up shooting Rowe twice in the head.

Coleman was later arrested, but his accomplice has not been caught.