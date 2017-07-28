Friends, classmates gather to remember Tyler Jerrell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Friends and classmates remembered Tyler Jarrell at a vigil at Franklin Heights High School, Thursday night.

His JROTC teacher, who did not attend the vigil, said Jarrell had a promising future. Cpt. Gerard Lennon said Jarrell had dreams.

“What a tragedy. A fine young man cut down with his unlimited future ahead of him,” said Lennon.

Lennon said Jarrell had a reserved sense of humor with his friends, but was very vocal and active in his community. “He helped man,” Lennon said. “He was a compassionate caring individual.”

Lennon found out about the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair while on a trip to Chicago, never imagining it would hit so close to home.

“I was notified it was one of my students, and it was a sleepless night,” said Lennon.

Lennon couldn’t make it to the vigil, but said Jarrell will always be in his thoughts.

“It was my pleasure to have associated with him known him and to have seen his bright future and I hope to cross paths and see him down the road,” Lennon said.