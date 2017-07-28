Kiddie Land rides, Giant Slide, Sky Glider will reopen at Ohio State Fair Friday

Four people remain hospitalized in critical or serious condition

Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair will open several rides Friday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced.

All low-impact rides in Kiddie Land, as well as the Giant Slide and Sky Glider, will open “within the hour,” the Fair said around 12:15pm Friday.

Reports on ride inspections will be posted online soon. Other rides will remain closed as inspections continue.

Four people injured Wednesday night when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned are still in the hospital. Officials told NBC4’s Matt Edwards that one patient remains in critical condition and two remain in serious condition at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. All three of these people are in intensive care.

One other person remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair Wednesday.

