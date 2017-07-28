Max & Erma’s closing original location in German Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The original Max & Erma’s location in German Village will soon be closing, the restaurant’s parent company announced Friday.

Glacier Restaurant Group said in a statement:

Operating as Max & Erma’s for the last 45 years, the building at 739 South Third Street in Columbus, Ohio has been home to more than 1,000 wonderful employees and millions of guests. After a thorough review of available options, the building could no longer maintain the standards customers deserve. The property is being sold to 739 German Village LLC in Columbus, OH. With the sale of the Third Street building, Max & Erma’s in German Village will be closing on August 7, 2017.

All employees at the German Village location will be offered positions at other locations, the company said.