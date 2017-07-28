ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOB) An Albuquerque Family Dollar store clerk staring down the barrel of a gun made a heroic decision to turn the tables of an armed robber.

Surveillance video of the incident shows an armed gunman deliberately pressing the barrel of a handgun against the temple of a male clerk at the store in June. The clerk tells says it was a split second glimpse of the robber’s fun that gave him the courage to fight back.

“He started counting back from five, and I’m just trying to stay my calmest and do what he says,” the clerk, who didn’t want to be named, said.

Pressing the gun the clerk’s head, the robber counted slowly: “5, 4, 3, 2, 1.” When he reached one, nothing happened.

“And in my head, I’m thinking, well, if he was going to do it, he would have already done it,” the clerk said.

The man grabbed cash, but he didn’t shoot. Instead, the gunman ran toward a female clerk and pressed the gun to her head too.

But there was something about the way that gunman tilted the gun to the side that gave away a major weakness.

When the gunman turned his weapon sideways gangster style, the clerk realized there was no magazine in the gun. No magazine probably means no bullets, so the clerk knew it was safe to take him out.

The clerk wails on the suspect, and takes him to the ground. The clerk fractured his hand in the incident, but said it was worth it.