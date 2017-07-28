Ohio troopers seize nearly $50k worth of Khat in Upper Sandusky

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers seized 240 pounds of Khat during a traffic stop Thursday in Wyandot County.

According to the patrol, a vehicle was stopped for speeding in Upper Sandusky. A drug sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

A search of the car revealed 240 pounds of Khat, worth $48,987, according to investigators.

According to the US Department of Justice, Khat is a flowering shrub native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. The leaves of the plant are chewed for stimulant and euphoric effects.

The effects are similar, but less intense than the effects of cocaine or methamphetamine, according to the justice department.

One of the stimulants in Khat, cathinone, is considered a Schedule I drug in the United States with no legal uses. A second stimulant, cathine, is considered a Schedule IV drug.

According to the DEA, Columbus, Ohio is one of the largest markets for illegal Khat.

