One critically injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus Friday night.

It happened around 9:40pm on the 500 block of Wedgewood Drive.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition

No description of the shooter was provided by police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.