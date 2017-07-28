Ruff day: 12-year-old dog rescued after falling into bay

By Published:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Call it Junior’s lucky day.

On Thursday, the nearly 12-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei and Rottweiler mix got lost from his Miami Beach home, fell into Biscayne Bay, was rescued by a firefighter and later was reunited with his owner thanks to some social media magic.

The rescue and reunion were posted on the Miami Beach Fire Rescue’s Twitter page.

Junior wandered away from his backyard while owner Jose Ruiz was out for a run. Ruiz began a frantic search for his dog.

Luckily, firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped in the bay to rescue the struggling dog. The rescue hit social media.

A woman who runs a Los Angeles dog rescue saw news reports and Ruiz’s Instagram post about his pet. She contacted Ruiz, who headed to City Hall where he was reunited with Junior.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s