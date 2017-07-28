Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab

U.S. astronaut Randy Bresnik, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his family from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-05 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Shamil Zhumatov, Pool)

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) — A Soyuz space capsule has successfully blasted off for the International Space Station, carrying an American astronaut, a Russian and an Italian.

NASA’s Randy Bresnik, Russia’s Sergei Ryazansky and Italy’s Paolo Nespoli lifted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan at 21:41 p.m. Friday (1541 GMT, 11:41 a.m. EDT). They will travel six hours before docking at the space station.

The three will join NASA’s Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson as well as the veteran Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

Bresnik previously logged 10 days in space when he flew on a mission in 2009, performing two spacewalks.

