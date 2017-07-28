Teen indicted for raping security guard, taking her gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted for allegedly robbing and raping a female security guard.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, the attack happened May 31 at Ashley Village Apartments on the southeast side of town.

O’Brien’s office says the 38-year-old victim was on foot patrol in the apartment complex when she was knocked unconscious, robbed of her gun and holster, and raped.

Police sent the sexual assault exam kit to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A DNA profile on the rapist was established and entered into CODIS. On July 13th, 2017 there was a CODIS hit to Nehemiah Hunter, 18.

Hunter has been indicted on one count of rape, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, and one count of sexual battery.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.