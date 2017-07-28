EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police identified the 4-year-old killed by his family dogs Thursday night as Jacob Brooks of the 9100 block of Morelia.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday at Brooks’ home. Officers responded to an unknown problem at the home and when they arrived they found Brooks’ lifeless body in the backyard.

The boy was inside an enclosed trampoline in the backyard, along with the family’s four dogs. While he was playing the dogs apparently attacked him and mauled him to death.

The dogs were all taken into Animal Services custody. The boys mother was also taken to the hospital on a protective medical hold.

Officers have not identified the breed of the dogs or said what may have prompted the attack.