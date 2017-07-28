Woman gets life sentence for death of four-year-old Ohio girl

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Blade reports 25-year-old Bridgett White was sentenced Thursday in a Lucas County court. The Toledo woman entered Alford pleas last month in the Nov. 22 death of Aaliyah Smith. That means she didn’t admit to the charges but acknowledged there was evidence to convict her. She also was found guilty of child endangering.

A message seeking comment was left for White’s attorney.

A coroner says the child’s death was caused by chronic abuse and neglect. Prosecutors say she was covered in injuries and had been burned and struck.

Authorities say White cared for the girl while her father worked.