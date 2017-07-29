Central Ohio families welcome soldiers home after nearly a year overseas

By Published: Updated:

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Saturday, around 100 central Ohio National Guard members came home after nearly a year overseas. Soldiers from Headquarters, 37thInfantry Brigade Combat Team, served in Kosovo for a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

NBC4 was in Gahanna as their anxious families waited to welcome them home.

“Oh, it feels great. It has been 12 months since we’ve been back in Ohio,” said First Lieutenant Dustin Lawson

It wasn’t easy, for the soldiers or their families.

“It’s amazing. I mean the sacrifice that my wife and the kids make, it means more than anything to me to be able to come home and hold them again,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Little.

While they were gone they missed birthdays and births.

“She actually gave birth in the middle of the deployment and he was with us and he was face-timing with her while she was going through labor,” said First Lieutenant Lawson about his roommate Chief Warrant Officer 2 Doug Isanhart.

They say it was worth the sacrifice.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in whole entire life, but I would not change it for the world,” said Rachel Isanhart who welcomed home her husband.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s