Central Ohio families welcome soldiers home after nearly a year overseas

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Saturday, around 100 central Ohio National Guard members came home after nearly a year overseas. Soldiers from Headquarters, 37thInfantry Brigade Combat Team, served in Kosovo for a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

NBC4 was in Gahanna as their anxious families waited to welcome them home.

“Oh, it feels great. It has been 12 months since we’ve been back in Ohio,” said First Lieutenant Dustin Lawson

It wasn’t easy, for the soldiers or their families.

“It’s amazing. I mean the sacrifice that my wife and the kids make, it means more than anything to me to be able to come home and hold them again,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Little.

While they were gone they missed birthdays and births.

“She actually gave birth in the middle of the deployment and he was with us and he was face-timing with her while she was going through labor,” said First Lieutenant Lawson about his roommate Chief Warrant Officer 2 Doug Isanhart.

They say it was worth the sacrifice.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in whole entire life, but I would not change it for the world,” said Rachel Isanhart who welcomed home her husband.