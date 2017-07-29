Dayton man charged with murder in toddler’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says a man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says 22-year-old Ryan St. John also was indicted Friday on child endangering, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges in Brayden Ferguson’s death Feb. 14.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says the Dayton man was watching the child while the mother was out. Heck’s statement says Brayden was sleeping when his mother checked on him, but wasn’t breathing when she checked later. He was hospitalized and a decision was made the next day to remove him from a ventilator.

The coroner ruled Brayden died from severe blunt force trauma that caused a skull fracture and other injuries.

St. John’s attorney didn’t return a call for comment.

