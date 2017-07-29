Man in critical condition after west Columbus shooting

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the 570 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:39pm Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Brandon Farmer, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. Farmer told investigators he was shout behind a residence on the 690 block of Wedgewood Drive, and he ran to the 570 block where he collapsed.

Farmer was transported to Mount Carmel West hospital in critical condition.

Columbus Police say that officers located additional shell casings where Farmer told them the shooting had taken place.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s