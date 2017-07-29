Man in critical condition after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the 570 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:39pm Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Brandon Farmer, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. Farmer told investigators he was shout behind a residence on the 690 block of Wedgewood Drive, and he ran to the 570 block where he collapsed.

Farmer was transported to Mount Carmel West hospital in critical condition.

Columbus Police say that officers located additional shell casings where Farmer told them the shooting had taken place.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.