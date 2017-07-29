Man to face more charges after drugs found while deputies served arrest warrant

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says evidence of drug trafficking while they were serving an arrest warrant Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office was conducting a warrant sweep with the U.S. Marshal’s Office when they entered a home at 55 Blain Highway.

36-year-old Trevor Stoops was taken into custody on a warrant out of Pike County. The warrant team then discovered evidence of drug trafficking. 

The U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene.

Investigators with the Ross County and Pickaway County searched the home and found approximately 235 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, prescription drugs, cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.

More charges are expected at the completion of the investigation.

 

