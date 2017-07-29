Nurses describe chaotic scene at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — In the traumatic aftermath after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, three first responders out enjoying the fair jumped in to help.

“It was just traumatic. There was blood, there were limbs,” said nursing student Jordyn Pennington.

Jordyn Pennington says she keeps replaying over in her head what she witness on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair, when a fair ride, the Fire Ball, sent people flying into the air, injuring seven and killing one.

Pennington says she was at the fair with her husband getting food near the ride when the accident happened. Without hesitation, the 24-year-old nursing student ran over to help.

“I ran up to one of the officers and I said, ‘Hi I’m a nursing student, can I help?’, and they took me and lead me back,” said Pennington.

Twenty-two-year-old Christiane Boulos, a registered emergency trauma nurse and another nurse were helping victims as well.

“I was able to help stabilize some of the bleeding and try to prevent further injuries,” said Boulos.

The two describe the scene as if it was out of a horror movie. People screamed and ran, as the three nurses did what they could to tend to those in need.

“I mainly targeted the person who I thought at that time needed the help,” said Pennington.

“We were just talking to them. Keeping them talking, keeping them breathing,” said Boulos.

Pennington and Boulos both say helping others is what they are trained to do and if had to do it over again they would without hesitation.

“I don’t feel like a hero honestly. I feel like God placed me and those two other nurses at the right time,” said Boulos.

“The real heroes are the people who worked around the clock and are still working on round the clock to keep these people alive and stable and to get them sent home to their families, those are the real heroes,” Pennington says.