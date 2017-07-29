Otter pup makes public debut at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Triton the otter pup has made his public debut at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Visitors to the zoo can now see the 2-month-old Asian small-clawed otter in the Australia and Islands region.

Zoo officials say that Triton’s mom Asta is teaching him how to dive and swim and is encouraging him to learn new things every day. Dad Oscar, on the other hand, is a little more hesitant and protective.

Triton was born on May 17.

Native to coastal regions from southern India to Southeast Asia, Asian small-clawed otters are often threatened by habitat destruction, pollution and hunting, which places them at risk in their native range, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

Animal care specialists note that Triton has a “playful and independent personality” and both parents have been very involved in the care and rearing of the young pup.