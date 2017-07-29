Pilot of plane loaded with cocaine that landed in Ohio pleads guilty

By Published:
Sylvain Desjardins

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The Canadian pilot of an Ontario-bound plane that landed in southern Ohio because of engine problems with 290 pounds (132 kilograms) of cocaine onboard has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 48-year-old Sylvain Desjardins entered his plea Friday to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. A judge ordered Desjardins to remain jailed until sentencing.

Desjardins landed the twin-engine plane at Ohio University’s airport in March after an engine began smoking. The plane was met by sheriff’s deputies, university police officers and federal agents. U.S. Customs and Border Protection had tracked the Windsor, Ontario-bound plane after it left the Bahamas.

Desjardins’ attorney says his client has refused to cooperate with authorities.

A passenger, 46-year-old David Ayotte, pleaded guilty to a drug charge last month.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s