Police: Man cut in the throat at Cincinnati Zoo

Visitors arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Part of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is taped off because of a stabbing, WCPO reports. 

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told WCPO a man was cut in the throat. Franz said the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and urge anyone with information to call them.

An area near the gift shop and train station has been cordoned off. The zoo will remain open.

