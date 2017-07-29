Police: Man cut in the throat at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Part of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is taped off because of a stabbing, WCPO reports.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told WCPO a man was cut in the throat. Franz said the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time and urge anyone with information to call them.

An area near the gift shop and train station has been cordoned off. The zoo will remain open.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.