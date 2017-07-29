U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Samantha Cook

Cook is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for Burglary

Cook is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Daryl Reed

Reed is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

Reed is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Merhawi Teka

Teka is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Teka is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest